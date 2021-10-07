Marvel Studios television products have had a great reception after their arrival on Disney Plus, which is why the UCM saw an opportunity to expand their stories through animation with What if … ?, the first production of its kind under the magnifying glass of ‘The house of ideas’. For now, the title has closed its plot with the broadcast of its ninth chapter and fans have been satisfied, but did you know that T’Challa was going to have its own spin-off?

Chadwick Boseman’s last job with the MCU was for What if? Photo: Marvel

Variety magazine spoke with the show’s main screenwriter, AC Bradley, who confirmed that a spinoff story starring the remembered man had indeed been thought of. Chadwick boseman in its variation of Star lord that we saw in the second episode of the first installment of the series.

“ I don’t know if he knew, but he was planning for Star Lord T’Challa to become his own series with that universe and that team. . We were all very excited. We know he (Boseman) would have loved it too. And then, you know, he passed away, and all of that is in limbo. So who knows? Maybe one day, ”Andrews commented.

Chapter 2 of What if? had T’Challa as Star Lord. Photo: Composition / Disney / Marvel Studios

The comment comes after the aforementioned media consulted the writer about whether the missing actor managed to record any additional material for a second season of the show, to which she stated that “Chadwick had recorded his Star Lord T’Challa material before. But in the last few episodes it appeared sporadically, and it was a long time before we had it (again). And it wasn’t long after the last recording when he passed away. “

“I think it was a few months, or a month. Neither of us knew, obviously. But we got it in time to have everything (for the first season). I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was very important to him, and also this new version of Star Lord T’Challa was very important to him. He liked it ”, he specified.