fromJennifer Lanzinger conclude

The volcano on the island of La Palma continues to rage, more than 1,000 houses have already been destroyed by the lava. A man from Germany also worries about his existence, he describes dramatic moments.

La Palma – The volcanic eruption on La Palma still keeps the local people in suspense, meanwhile the situation on the volcanic island has become even more acute. The cone of the volcano has partially collapsed, and the lava flow towards the sea has also intensified. A man from Germany has been living on La Palma for years, he now describes dramatic moments.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: situation comes to a head – German reports of oppressive moments

As the Spanish state TV broadcaster RTVE reported on Monday, the lava flow has so far been flowing downhill on the same path as in the past few days. For this reason, further evacuations on the island are not necessary for the time being. The lava flow has already buried more than 1,000 buildings, and more than 5,000 people had to leave their homes and flee from the effects of the volcano. The German Rüdiger Singer is also affected by the effects on site, he has already lost his house and is now worried for his entire existence.

With a lava of over 1,000 degrees, La Palma is currently experiencing a bad catastrophe. For people and the environment. © Arturo Jimenez / dpa

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: German loses house – and fears for existence

In conversation with RTL Singer reports that his house was buried days ago by the scorching lava flow. Almost twenty years ago Singer emigrated to the volcanic island. Together with his Spanish wife and ten-year-old daughter, however, the German is now also worried about his existence. As Singer reported in the conversation, the lava flow is currently cutting the family off from their pizzeria. It is unclear whether the family’s restaurant would survive the volcanic eruption unharmed.

However, there was finally a small ray of hope on Tuesday: the curfew imposed on many people on the island was lifted.

List of rubric lists: © Arturo Jimenez / dpa