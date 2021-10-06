The multiverse unleashed in the series Loki let see its sequels in the animated series What if …? from Marvel Studios, through its nine episodes. Now that the ninth and final fragment has arrived, fans are commenting on what happened during the battle between the Guardians of the multiverse and Ultron.

As we saw in the epic confrontation, the powerful artificial intelligence was surprised by Captain Carter, who left her face uncovered. That moment is taken advantage of by Natasha Romanoff and shoots an arrow that contained Arnim Zola. In a matter of seconds, the villain is defeated as the victim of a deadly virus.

To the surprise of all fans, Killmonger seizes the six infinity gems to rule the multiverse under his own ideals. Although his companions ask him to stop, the character decides to kill them, but is stopped by Zola in possession of Ultron’s body.

Now that life has been saved by the Guardians of the multiverse, The Watcher is grateful to them and returns them to their respective universes at the exact moment before they are recruited. All except for Doctor Strange, since his world perished and now he must take care of a pocket universe so that the Ultron clones do not escape.

It should be noted that Captain Carter asked to return in another time to meet again with her beloved Steve Rogers, but The Watcher confesses that he is needed more in his time. As for Black Widow, she is taken to a universe that lost her Natasha, after claiming Uatu for only observing and never intervening in favor of good.

More quickly, we see Star-Lord teaming up with Peter Quill against Ego’s invasion, Gamora reunites with Iron Man, Thor resumes his relationship with Jane Fostet. All this while The Watcher proclaims that he will defend the multiverse from now on.