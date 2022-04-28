Madrid. An enzyme variant created by engineers and scientists at the University of Texas at Austin can break down plastic debris that nature takes centuries to break down in hours or days.

This discovery, published in Nature, could help solve one of the world’s most pressing environmental problems: what to do with the billions of tons of plastic waste that is piling up in landfills and polluting our land and natural waters. The enzyme can power large-scale recycling, allowing major industries to reduce their environmental impact by recovering and reusing plastics at the molecular level.

“The possibilities are endless across all industries to take advantage of this state-of-the-art recycling process,” Hal Alper, of the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering at McKetta University, said in a statement. “Beyond the obvious waste management industry, this also gives corporations from all sectors the opportunity to take the lead in recycling their products. Through these more sustainable enzymatic approaches, we can begin to envision a true circular economy for plastics.”

The project focuses on polyethylene terephthalate (PET), an important polymer found in most consumer packaging, including fruit crackers and salads, as well as certain fibers and textiles, as well as soft drink bottles. It constitutes 12 percent of all global waste.

depolymerization

The enzyme was able to complete a “circular process” of breaking down the plastic into smaller parts (depolymerization) and then chemically bonding it back together (repolymerization). In some cases, these plastics can be completely broken down into monomers in as little as 24 hours.

Researchers from the Cockrell School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences used a machine learning model to generate novel mutations in a natural enzyme called Petase that allows bacteria to degrade PET. The model predicts which mutations in these enzymes would achieve the goal of rapidly depolymerizing post-consumer residual plastic at low temperatures.

Through this process, which included studying 51 different post-consumer plastic containers, five different polyester fibers and fabrics, and water bottles made from PET, the researchers demonstrated the efficacy of the enzyme, which they call Fast-Petase ( functional, active, Petase stable and tolerant).

“This work really demonstrates the power of bringing different disciplines together, from synthetic biology to chemical engineering to artificial intelligence,” said Andrew Ellington of the Center for Systems and Synthetic Biology, whose team led the development of the machine learning model.

Recycling is the most obvious way to reduce plastic waste.

Yet globally, less than 10 percent of all plastic has been recycled. The most common method of disposing of plastic, aside from dumping it in a landfill, is to burn it, which is expensive, uses a lot of energy, and releases harmful gases into the air. Other alternative industrial processes include very energy intensive processes of glycolysis, pyrolysis and/or methanolysis.