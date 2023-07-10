The Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Monday 10 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, a 2006 film directed by Justin Lin, will be broadcast. It is the third chapter of the Fast & Furious saga: sequel and spin-off at the same time. Although it was released in 2006, the temporal order of the series wants the events of Tokyo Drift to have happened after Fast & Furious 6, from 2013. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 2013, in Oro Valley in Arizona, a boy named Sean Boswell tries to establish himself as a driver in clandestine car racing. While racing provides him with a temporary escape from his unhappy family situation and the superficial world around him, it also has the not inconsiderable consequence of making him decidedly disliked by the local authorities. After yet another illegal ride, this time to a construction site, to avoid ending up in reform school his mother sends him to Japan by his father, a career army major stationed in Tokyo. Labeled a “gaijin” (foreigner) and outcast because he doesn’t know a word of Japanese, it doesn’t take long for him to find a new friend in an American boy, Twinkie, who introduces him to the underworld of drift racing.

Sean immediately notices Neela, one of the most attractive girls (and a foreigner like him), and as usual starts chatting; however, the girl is engaged to Takashi, nicknamed “DK” (Drift King), a champion of sideways driving with connections in the Yakuza as the nephew of a powerful local boss. Sean provokes DK and is challenged by him to a drifting competition, but loses the race and destroys the car that was loaned to him by Han Lue, a partner of DK Han uses his wealth to buy and tune sports cars, have fun with the girls and run his beautiful garage, which is also the meeting point of his friends (including Twinkie).

The Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lucas BlackSean Boswell

Bow Wow: Twinkies

Nathalie KelleyNeela Ezar

Brian Tee: DK/Takashi

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Brian GoodmanMaj. Boswell

Sonny Chiba: Mr. Kamata

Keiko Kitagawa as Reiko

Jason TobinEarl

Zachery Ty BryanClay

Nikki GriffinCindy

Leonardo Nam: Morimoto

Vin Diesel (uncredited): Dominic Toretto

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Fast and the Furious – Tokyo Drift on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 10 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.