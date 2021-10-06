Journalist Allan dos Santos, owner of the website Terça Livre, responded this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) to the news that a former intern of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Ricardo Lewandowski was his informant. The information was revealed by the Federal Police and obtained by the Folha de São Paulo.

Allan dos Santos said that he will sue Alexandre de Moraes, who is also Minister of the Court, who ordered the PF to listen to the intern immediately. According to the journalist, this violates the source’s right to confidentiality. He classified the decision as “abominable” and “unacceptable”.

Subsequently, the owner of the conservative website Terça Livre quoted an excerpt from Article 220 of the 1988 Federal Constitution on freedom of expression. “The manifestation of thought, creation, expression and information, in any form, process or vehicle, will not be restricted”.

In Allan dos Santos’ view, Moraes is violating this and other articles of the Magna Carta.

Understand

The dialogue between Allan dos Santos and Lewandowski’s intern was evidenced in messages obtained by the PF through the breach of telephone confidentiality and are present in the report of the Investigation and Combat to Organized Crime Board. The document brings together conversations from October 23, 2018 to March 31, 2020. The intern worked in the minister’s office from July 19, 2017 to January 20, 2019.

The messages show that the initial contact is made by the intern, who speaks with the journalist showing interest in working on the team of federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF). In the 1st conversation, she says she is Lewandowski’s intern. “Stay as our informant there”, wrote Allan dos Santos. The intern then replied: “It will be an honour. I’m there hahaha”.

The intern told the Folha de São Paulo who never acted as an informant for Allan dos Santos. According to her, the connection with the blogger was because both were students of writer Olavo de Carvalho. She said she contacted Allan because she wanted a job.