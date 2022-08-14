Alcohol is a depressant, it can “drown” the mood. It may not seem like this while “partying”, but this feeling is due to the alcohol itself that inhibits the part of the brain we use to control actions. The more you drink, the more negative emotions like anxiety, anger and depression can take over. This is why binge drinking (heavy drinking in a short time) is associated with higher levels of depression, self-harm, suicide and violence.