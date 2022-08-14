NAPLES. For their ages, 12 and 13, they are practically children. However, involved, together with their father, in the aggression and wounding of a man, “punished” in this way because he would have entered into a relationship with the boys’ mother. The incident happened in Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples.

The story caused great confusion in the city, above all due to the participation of very young people in the “punitive” expedition.

According to the Carabinieri, there would be some aspects still to be clarified in the story, in particular on the precise phases of the dynamics, but in any case also the two boys would have launched blows.

The victim, a 45-year-old, hospitalized but not in danger of life, will have it for 40 days. This is the prognosis formulated by the doctors of the emergency room where he was transported immediately after the fact. What was consumed against the man was a real ambush. Someone rang his intercom, the man got out. He probably knew who called him. Maybe he imagined a clarification.

And in front of his home he would have been hit – the conditional is necessary while waiting for all doubts about the matter to be dissolved – a first time by the thirteen year old. Then, in an attempt to react, he was joined by two other blows (it is not yet clear by whom in particular) after being surrounded by the father of the boys and the 12-year-old brother of the young man.

The man sustained puncture and cut injuries to his right shoulder blade, left hip and left arm. The two minors, given their age, are not attributable but the Carabinieri have as a due act informed the Prosecutor of Minors. Aggravated personal injuries and abusive carrying of a stabbing weapon, in competition, this is the crime charged to the father, 49, who has been reported.

To clarify all aspects of the story, the police of the station and those of the operational section of Castellammare di Stabia are at work: it is a question of composing the puzzle of the story with precision. Starting from the motivations of the gesture to then reconstruct in detail what happened in the agitated phases of the ambush and identify the roles played by the father and two minor children.