Combate, broadcast by ATV, was about a decade ago, one of the realities that gave the time on Peruvian television. Within the program, one of the favorite characters for the audience, apart from the competitors and hosts, was the reporter Georgette Cardenas, who had managed to connect with the team. Before grabbing the microphone, the model was in the world of hosting for eight years and this was her springboard to enter the small screen.

He interviewed characters like Vania Bludau, Zumba; She joked with Renzo Schuller and Gian Piero Díaz, she even danced on the set, like when she welcomed the Argentine actor Nicolas Maiques. However, time passed and after the end of Combate, the host migrated to other programs.

Georgette Cárdenas revealed that she suffered from eating disorders

The television figure Georgette Cardenas He did not move away from the small screen after the end of Combate, but he had the opportunity to lead the program “Espectacles” and “It is sung” in Panamericana, he also had appearances in different shows such as “Factory of dreams” and “Chollyshow”.

However, in 2018, he revealed a news that rocked Chollywood, and that is that Georgette commented that she suffered from bulimia, an eating disorder, for 13 years, but that thanks to professional help and a lot of effort she was able to overcome it.

“I was with bulimia from 13 to 26 years old. My parents didn’t know anything. They didn’t realize. What came to the top was that my mom got sick and one day in the hospital she told me to help her go to the bathroom and I couldn’t get her up because she didn’t have the strength ” commented.

The influencer said that the reason she fell into this disease was because since her childhood she did not feel comfortable with her weight. “I had many stomach complications, I couldn’t defecate, my nails were weak, I was tired, I suffered from migraines, I had a bad mood and when I started going to the psychologist I cured other things and began to heal bulimia” he added.

Georgette Cardenas pointed out the reason for telling this personal experience was so that other young women who aspire to be models do not go through the same situation.

Georgette Cardenas today

She considers herself a woman who knows what she wants, determined to meet her goals and very empowered, which is why, after much effort, she managed to become an interior architect, paying for her career herself, and has her own interior design studio. comprehensive remodeling and decoration called Indoor Movlet.

“One of the moments of happiness that fills my life is when I see one of my finished designs. Ufff is the glory. I love this, because it goes directly to photo, video, etc. Spaces with the essence of each client, that’s what I like. Let your house or project speak”, he commented in one of his publications, demonstrating his passion for his work.

Georgette Cárdenas managed to open her own interior design studio. Photo: Georgette Cardenas/Instagram

Likewise, she is a prosperous businesswoman and has managed to create new ventures in the field of fashion and gastronomy, focused on healthy eating. She is also active on her social networks, mainly Instagram, where she has more than 150,000 followers and shows her daily life. Finally, she also demonstrates her love for animals with her two puppies, whom she regards as her children: Tekila Wonder and Dwarf Pirate.

Georgette Cárdenas poses with her dog Tekila Maravilla. Photo: Georgette Cardenas/Instagram

Georgette Cárdenas: “Four years with my old man”

In September 2017, the driver Georgette Cárdenas surprised by posting a photo on her Instagram account with her partner, a gentleman apparently older than her named Pío.

“Four years with my old man. One more and to the asylum but we will still give each other our escapades I love you pericoto” wrote.