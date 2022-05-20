Manchester City has in its hands the possibility of being crowned two-time Premier League champion, the team led by Pep Guardiola must win at home against Aston Villa to become champion, a result that looks feasible and that could avoid a year without titles for the Sky team Blue.
However, the feeling of failure remains in force within City, as the Arab-funded team once again fell by the wayside in the Champions League after falling inadmissibly against Real Madrid. The Manchester team will seek to remove this painful thorn next year and for this they must have the best possible team, for which they have probed different signings, including Paul Pogba, who rejected them for an important reason.
According to information from The Times, Pogba did not reject City for sporting reasons, but for fear of the reaction of the Manchester United fans, specifically the ultras to a hypothetical signing with the rival team. In the end, Paul would continue to live in the city and he knew that this could be hell and that he could even be the victim of aggression, which is why, despite having an interest in joining Guardiola’s squad, he chose to reject this option. and today his future is in Paris or Turin.
