It is difficult to find new adjectives to define what Pedri brings to this team. It becomes very difficult to try to remember a bad game of the canary. The good game of Barça depends on his figure. His maturity with the ball is unique, and that has only accumulated 19 springs. differential player. The goal he scores is worthy of being exhibited in a museum.
attitude of ten
The attitude of this team is huge. You just have to see how they fight each ball until the last moment. The players all row in the same direction both defensively and offensively. This Xavi team is very different from the Barcelona that started the campaign, which was an erratic team at the time.
seamless defense
Barça has improved so much in the offensive field that very little is mentioned about the enormous growth in defense. Since Xavi joined the team, both Araújo and Piqué have formed a practically perfect tandem. Both are capable of completing ninety minutes without a single error and that is why Barça has been conceding very few goals for two months.
You have to renew it as it is…
The applause he received when Xavi changed him is proof of what Ousmane Dembélé has done both in the game and in recent months. The Frenchman has gone from being a player who was going to spend the second round of the championship in the stands to becoming one of the most outstanding players in each game.
The pressure after loss has not been effective
Barça, unlike what we saw in the match at the Bernabéu, has not managed to mount any quick attack thanks to the recovery after loss. This is almost more merit of the Seville team than demerit of the Catalans. Without that record this Barça loses a lot in attack.
