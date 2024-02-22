The 'oldest dog of all time' has lost his title after an audit. Sheepdog Bobi, who died in Portugal in October, is said to have lived 31 years and 165 days. But according to it Guinness Book of Records there is no conclusive evidence to support that claim, referring to Bobi's microchip data.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
22-02-24, 19:54
