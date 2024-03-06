March 8, 2014
00.10H
«Last call for passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 to Beijing. Please go to the boarding gate.”
00.27H
Commander of the Boeing 777 bound for Beijing to the control tower: “Good morning, we request permission to start the engines”
Control tower to Boeing: «Permission granted. Please proceed to runway 32»
00.40H
The 227 passengers and 12 crew members have already boarded. The commander requests permission to take off
Control tower to Boeing: “Takeoff approved, good night”
Commander to control tower: “Thank you and goodbye”
The plane takes off normally
01.19H
During the first 40 minutes of flight, the plane follows the planned route
Suddenly, communications are cut off and the aircraft disappears from radars.
Malaysia Airlines loses all contact with its plane
