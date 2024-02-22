Fashion | 'Embarrassing' clothes became the hottest trend – These three styles reveal the vintage fashion revolution

Buying used clothes is a way to show who you are and attract like-minded people. The townspeople interviewed by HS present their own style in this story. According to the researcher, second-hand fashion is in danger of repeating the problems of fast fashion.

In street style there has been a slow revolution. And that revolution is, of course, hidden in flea markets and recycling centers.

Used clothes are now coveted everywhere in the capital region.

Schoolchildren and young adults, among whom second-hand is fashionable, seem to be especially thirsty for them. Favoring flea markets is often thought of as an environmental act.

The business side is also going strong: According to the Muoti- ja storhekauppa ry, the second-hand trade grew by 18 percent from January to October last year.

In this story, three lovers of used fashion talk about their style and spending habits. The interviews were conducted in the Beyond Retro vintage store in the shopping center Forum.

Julia Lindgren, 26.

Julia Lindgren customizes all her clothes to her liking. The shorts are cut from jeans, he says.

“My style hasn't always been like this, but my inner teenager has just surfaced.

I change my style every now and then. Sometimes I prefer hippie-like and warm colors, sometimes I prefer such dark and flamboyant clothes. At flea markets, I can try different styles. I don't always buy anything, but I find it fun to see myself in different looks.

Lindgren has attached various slogans to his clothes.

I wear a lot of black because my cat sheds black hair and I always spill something on my clothes so I can't wear white.

My style is at the same time fancy and trashy. I'm a bit hypersensitive, so the clothes have to feel good to wear.

Lindgren fitted denim overalls at the Beyond Retro vintage store in shopping center Forum.

The shoes were originally red. Lindgren colored and decorated them. See also Really: this is not an Audi TT, but an Audi RS4

I get inspiration for my clothes from people I see on the street. Some time ago a guy passed me with chains hanging from his shoes. I immediately went to the hardware store, bought chains and attached them to my shoes.

Dressing up is a way for me to show who I am and attract like-minded people to me. Those who are tolerant and aware.”

Sabrina Mattei, 33.

“I came looking for cowboy boots. I usually know right away if I like something I see.

I love 1960s, 1970s and 1980s rock and metal music like The Beatles and Iron Maiden. The aesthetics of that time strikes me anyway.

I also want to dress in that style. My black and white shirt is from the 1960s, but it was unused. It's pretty rare and cool.

I go to flea markets because it's cheaper and more environmentally friendly than shopping in fashion stores.

If you want to find used clothes but don't know where to start, you should head to Uff flea markets. They are available in many places and the prices are reasonable. Kallio's Frida Marina is also lovely.”

Frans Hugaerts, 18.

Frans Hugaerts from Helsinki describes his style as relaxed. The jacket comes from Paris.

“I got paid, so I went shopping. I buy almost all my clothes at flea markets. In them you can find better quality and unique clothes that no one else has.

I also wear my father's old clothes. Now I'm wearing his old t-shirt. However, I usually buy jeans new, because it is difficult to find the right size for used ones.

For the same price, you can get much more clothes from thrift stores than from regular clothing stores. I often make discoveries at the FTA Vintage store on Fredrikinkatu. I also went there recently and bought a couple of sweatshirts.

I can't really describe my style, but at least it's casual. The most important thing for me in clothes is their fit. For example, I like my jeans to be loose.

I follow football and sometimes I get inspired by the styles of athletes. If I had to name my style role model, that would be it [yhdysvaltalainen rap-artisti] Lil Yachty.

Dressing up is important to me. I always try to invest in how I look.”

Frans Hugaerts' wrist is decorated with a piece of jewelry found at a flea market.

Researcher: Flea market clothes have become socially accepted

What explain the popularity of flea markets?

Second hand has become socially acceptable in recent years, says the research doctor Linda Turunen from Aalto University. He studies the responsibility of fashion.

While before, recycled clothes could be embarrassing and talked about being thrifty, now the “hottest thing” is digging through your parents' wardrobes or going after retro and vintage to flea markets. Even well-to-do people shop second-hand.

Linda Turunen

In Turunen's opinion, the popularity of second hand is explained by the fact that nowadays flea markets sell a lot of like-new and up-to-date products. The amount of purchases has doubled, and at the same time we use much less of the products we own.

“Back in the 1990s, flea markets mainly only put used leftovers into circulation.”

In addition, thrifting can offer the buyer the opportunity to start favoring better and higher quality brands, as the prices of used clothes are lower than in fashion stores. However, second-hand prices have also increased, especially in the capital region, Turunen states.

At flea markets at its best, touring is an adventure where you can find treasures that no one else has.

According to Turunen, second-hand shopping in itself is an attractive activity for many, even without buying intentions. Some flea markets have a cafe, for example, and the stores are decorated to be pleasant.

In second-hand stores, compared to fashion stores, you can see a huge supply of clothes representing different and alternative brands, materials and eras.

“It's an exploration of everything, what and what you could be yourself.”

There are UFF clothing stores all over the capital region.

For many people, preferring used clothes is a way to express their own style and strive to be different. It can also be a form of quiet activism, with which you want to distance yourself from the prevailing culture of fast consumption.

According to Turunen, the popularity of Second Hand has changed our thinking, perhaps for good. The garment does not have to be new, and we no longer necessarily see ourselves as the last owners of the pieces of clothing.

Popularity creates room for rental services, which can be the next step in the revolution in consumerism, he believes. Of course, there are already clothes loan brands, but they are not yet riding the wave of popularity.

By phenomenon however, there is also a flip side.

According to Turunen, second-hand fashion is in danger of following the practices familiar to fast fashion. In front of a unique and affordable flea market find, you may feel that you have to make a buying decision quickly. Clothes may be bought more and thoughtlessly.

In this way, impulse purchases may accumulate in the cupboard. But hey: you can sell them on again. Right?

According to Turunen, the problem is, however, that the cycle of buying and selling used goods in this way speeds up and, at the same time, becomes more burdensome on the environment. The number of times the products are used decreases, but transportation, washing and mailing instead increase.

Turunen encourages you to make thoughtful choices, whether it's new or old clothes.