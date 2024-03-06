The Zaporozhye court sentenced Ukrainian Savin to ten years in prison for espionage

The Zaporozhye regional court sentenced Ukrainian citizen Dmitry Savin to ten years in a maximum security colony for espionage. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation and the court established that from August to December 2022, the man collected data in the Zaporozhye region about the locations of the Russian Guard unit and transferred it to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier it was reported that in Rostov-on-Don a Ukrainian was sentenced to 20 years for trying to stab a soldier of the Armed Forces of the Donetsk People's Republic.