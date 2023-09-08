“Al fondo hay sitio” has been in tension for a couple of days after what happened with “Charito”, a character played by Mónica Sánchez in the most successful Peruvian series of recent years on América TV. This time the Gonzales have been victims of the macabre plans that Claudia Llanos has. After having a strong conversation with ‘Koky’, after he refused to continue being his accomplice to end Francesca, the ‘Shark’s Look’ had no better idea than to teach the ex-husband of ‘Jimmy’s mother’ a lesson. ‘.

In the recent episode that aired on Wednesday, September 6, ‘Charo’ was admitted to the clinic. The doctors were trying to manage her condition; but doctor Cortez informed July’s family that she had to undergo an urgent operation on her spine, since this part was affected in the accident.

Will it be the end of ‘Charo’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Although Dr. Cortez was not the one who was intervening on ‘Charito’ in the operation, he was aware of everything that was happening and informed the Gonzales every minute of the details. However, after entering the operating room, it took him more than three hours to give any news. After that, the doctor told ‘Koky’ and the family that the operation had been complicated by a hemorrhage suffered by ‘Charo’, but pointed out that the doctors are doing everything possible to save her.

With this statement, the Gonzales spent minutes of tension due to the strong news they received. After that, in the series, he remembered all the good moments that ‘Charo’ had in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Apparently, the death of this character would be almost assured.

How did ‘Charo’ suffer the accident in ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’?

To remember a little, “Charo” was going to meet “Koky” in a park to talk and resume their relationship after the little dialogues they had inside the Gonzales house. However, Claudia Llanos’s revenge on ‘Koky’ was not expected to be at that precise moment. Just when ‘Charito’ was about to cross the track, a truck blocked her path, another came from the opposite lane and hit her, leaving her lying on the ground. After what happened, she was transferred to the clinic.

What did Mónica Sánchez say about ‘Charito’ on ‘AFHS’?

Mónica Sánchez, an actress who has played ‘Charito’ since the first season of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, had a small conversion with América Espectáculos. In said space, she was asked about what will happen to her character in the series. She replied the following: “Everything has its end and nothing is what you expect or what it seems, the script always surprises you. We are at a critical moment and my character has never been through a moment like this, so there is a lot of uncertainty ”.

What time to see chapter 301 of ‘There is room at the bottom’?

To find out what will happen to ‘Charo’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, don’t miss today, September 7, 2023, the premiere of chapter 301. In this, we will know what will happen to the fate of this original character in the series. Remember that ‘AFHS’ airs on the screens of América TV from 8:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Will ‘Charo’ remain in a wheelchair or will it end in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?