Egan Bernal has become one of the benchmarks of Colombian cycling in recent years, after what were his vibrant triumphs in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. Besides, He is one of the most sought-after cyclists in international cycling.

The zipaquirereño is disputing the Vuelta a España 2023, a competition where he wants to put on overalls to help his team, the Ineos Grenadiers. However, in the last few days the rumor arose of a possible departure of the Colombian from the British team.

According to the profile ‘port to port’– specialist page on international cycling – the Movistar Team has its sights on the Colombian champion for the next season.

✍🏻 THREAD || Lists updated to 4/9 with the additions, withdrawals and rumors of transfers for the 2024 season. 🚵🏼‍♂️ UAE, Quick Step, Ineos, Jumbo, Movistar, Trek and Bora: pic.twitter.com/hUWSPlu6sF — Port to Port 🚵🏼‍♂️ (@puertoapuerto_) September 4, 2023

Despite the fact that Egan Bernal renewed his contract with Ineos before the accident he suffered last year, Movistar would have knocked on the door of the Colombian environment to have his services to face the big three of the International Cycling Union in 2024.

The Iberian team would have Bernal as ‘plan B’ if they fail to sign the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, Egan’s teammate at Ineos Grenadiers, who has decided to decline the Iberian squad’s proposal.

Egan’s representative gave Movistar his thumb down

For now, there is no chance

After the rumor took shape in the old continent, the representatives of Egan Bernal spoke about his possible departure from Ineos Grenadiers and in an interview with Radio Cycling, They were emphatic in saying that he will not leave the British squad.

“For now, there is no possibility,” they indicated from the company of Giuseppe Acquadro, recognized representative in the World Tour and agent of the Colombian.

For now, the continuity of Egan Bernal is more than assured, since he has a contract with Ineos Grenadiers until December 2026.

