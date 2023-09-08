Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/07/2023 – 18:35

Caxias-RS and Ferroviário fought an exciting battle this Thursday afternoon (7), in the first leg of the semifinals of the Série D of the Brazilian Championship, but the game ended 1-1, postponing it to next Sunday (10), the definition of one of the finalists of the competition. Striker Vítor Feijão opened the scoring in the first half for the Gauchos, and on the way back from the break, Wesley left everything the same at Estádio Centenário, in Caxias do Sul (RS), maintaining Ferrão’s invincibility in Série D.

The second and last match of the semi will be at Estádio Presidente Vargas, in Fortaleza. While Caxias is looking for the unprecedented title in the national competition, Ferrão – also known as Tubarão da Barra – dreams of the second championship in Série D. Both teams secured last weekend the desired access to Série C 2024.

Balance and technical quality marked the first half of the Centenary. Ferroviário had two good chances to open the scoring. At the seventh minute, Kadu Barone crossed to Ciel, who hit it first, but goalkeeper Fabian Volpi saved it. Four minutes later, it was Wesley who crossed the area, and once again Volpi saved the goal of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, pushing the ball away. Then, in the 13th minute, Caxias excelled in efficiency in Lustrosa’s perfect cross for Vitor Feijão to open the scoring with a header.

The visitors, undefeated in the competition, were not shaken by the goal conceded and pressed for a draw in the Centenary. At 18 minutes, Ciel shoots the ball and rolls for Ciel inside the area to kick with danger, and once again Volpi defends. At 39 minutes, Marlon notices goalkeeper Douglas Dias ahead, and almost widens when he shoots a ball from outside the area, which goes over the crossbar. Already in the additions, Kadu crossed to Ciel inside the area, but when he kicked the number 99 he missed the ball and wasted the chance of a draw.

After the break, the hosts came back pressing the attack in search of the winning goal. At the 13th minute, Lustosa had the chance to extend the shot from the edge of the area, but goalkeeper Douglas Dias was attentive and avoided the goal. And in the midst of suffocation, two minutes later, it was Ferrão who rocked the opposing net. The goal move began with a shot by Tarcísio inside the area, which goalkeeper Volpi managed to save, but Wesley took advantage of the rebound and equalized the score in Centenario. the chance ties for Ferrão. The game continued intense until the end. In the 38th minute, Eron rolled to Marcelinho inside the area, a golden ball to seal the victory, however, he wasted it, heading it out. And the score ended in a 1-1 tie.