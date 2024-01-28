Alessandra Denegri gave life to Cayetana Bogani in the television series 'At the bottom there is room'. The popular 'Chamaquita' had a brief but important relationship with Joel Gonzáles, played by Erick Elera and earned the enmity of Fernanda de las Casas (Nataniel Sánchez). Time after, Denegri He walked away from the television without leaving a trace. What happened to her?

Alessandra Denegri was Cayetana in “At the bottom there is room.” Photo: Instagram

Who is Alessandra Denegri?

Alessandra Denegri is a 36-year-old Peruvian actress and model. She studied journalism, but opted for the acting world. She began her career on the local scene as a model and participating with small roles in productions such as 'Stolen Kisses' and 'Graffiti'. In 2010 she gained greater popularity when she joined the cast of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'.

Three years later, he worked abroad and appeared in the series 'Prófugos', a Chilean production for the HBO network. In 2018 she married the Peruvian DJ Jota Haya de la Torre; However, that same year they decided to separate. After this episode she decided to move to Berlin.

Alessandra Denegri's time in 'At the bottom there is room'

Cayetana Bogani was the character he gave life to Alessandra Denegri. A wealthy young woman who ended up falling in love with Joel Gonzáles, who composed a song for her titled 'Chamaquita', hence her nickname; However, she and Joel broke up and he decided to resume her relationship with Fernanda de las Casas.

What does Alessandra Denegri do after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Alessandra Denegri is a talented Peruvian film and soap opera actress. Photo: LR composition/captures from América TV

Not much is known about Denegri today, as he retreated from the public eye after moving to the European continent; However, according to his social networks, he shows that she is still doing advertising work and some independent international productions. On her Instagram account, where she accumulates more than 268,000 followers, she portrays her daily life and shares her most recent works.