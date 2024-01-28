Athletics | Nooralotta Neziri won in France – Ella Junnila third

Nooralotta Neziri ran her season's best in the 60 meter hurdles.

Quick beeper Nooralotta Neziri ran to victory on Sunday evening in the international Meeting de l'Eure held in Val-de-Reuil, France.

Neziri won the women's 60m hurdles with a season-best time of 8.06. He had run in the preliminaries with a time of 8.11.

“In the final, I set off boldly. At the beginning of the run, however, I still bounce up a bit and you can see that I'm not moving forward properly,” said Neziri in a press release from the Finnish Sports Association (SUL).

The second and third places in the fence final went to France For Sacha Alessandrini and To Judy Chalcouwho ran a time of 8.07.

Also high jumper Ella Junnila got to the podium in Val-de-Reuil. She finished third in the women's high jump with a score of 186.

Britain jumped to victory in the race Morgan Lakewhose result was 192. Slovenia, who placed second Lia Apostolovski exceeded 186 like Junnila.

“Height 189 resulted in two good attempts. For the last one, I was already quite sure of crossing, but I would drag the bar down with my heels,” Junnila said in SUL's press release.

Both Nezir's and Junnila's results are the top domestic results of the season.