Yesterday evening, Wednesday 24th July, the fifth and penultimate episode of the summer show par excellence aired, Temptation Islandfocused on the showdown of the last remaining couples on the show. Among these, the one holding the stage and gluing Italian viewers to their television screens is, without a shadow of a doubt, the Neapolitan couple formed by Alessia And Linenwho also reached the final confrontation bonfire.

Alessia, one month after the final bonfire

A path, theirs, which has appeared since the beginning troubled and full of problems. First of all, Alessia’s complete and absolute lack of trust towards Lino. In fact, according to the girl, even during their television experience her boyfriend had been guilty of insensitivity towards her, going too far and getting considerably closer to the temptress. Maika.

Alessia’s words a month after the confrontation with Lino

The final confrontation bonfire between Alessia and Lino aired yesterday evening ended with the girl’s decision to leave her boyfriend, guilty of having completely forgotten that he was a man in a relationship for four years and of having disrespected his partner. Lino, in reality, after having gone to seek comfort in the temptress Maika, then retraced his steps to ask his ex to get back with him. A request that was not accepted by Alessia.

A month after that last meeting, Alessia confesses the truth about her current feelings towards her ex-boyfriend Lino. These are her words recorded in a video published on the site Witty:

“I came out of the program completely destroyed. I can’t hide the fact that it wasn’t easy for me not to see him and not to hear him. I saw so many things that hurt me so much and I was sorry to see what he did, but also to hear things that I said about him.”

And he continued saying:

“I’m sorry if I hurt him, even if it may seem strange. I didn’t expect him to go on a journey with a single person, I was hurt by the attention he gave to this person, attention he never gave me. He was always the one looking for her. You can’t throw away 4 years of relationship in a few days. Lino and I spoke, he asked me how I was. In the end there were only arguments. He said he didn’t do anything wrong. He got angry with me. We never saw each other and I was sorry about that because a confrontation respecting the 4 years was necessary”.

Finally, Alessia concluded like this:

“I was really upset and I still am. I cry every episode I watch, he is a person I loved so much and I think I still love him. I don’t know what effect it would have on me to see him even if I haven’t seen him since that day. I’m trying to move on. Before I was used to doing everything with him, it’s strange… I’m angry and disappointed, while I hate him I miss him.”