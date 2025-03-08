A woman has been murdered In the town of Martos, province of Jaén, allegedly in a case of gender violence, as reported in the social network X the Government Delegation in Andalusia, which is collecting more data.

According to the local newspaper Jaén Diarioit’s about A marriage of advanced age And the man has entered prison, decreed Court of Violence on Women number 1 of Jaén.

The events occurred in the past Monday, March 3and the victim died in the hospital where he entered that day.

According to research sources, the husband declared that his wife had suffered a fall, But the Civil Guard investigation showed indications of an alleged case of sexist violence.

As the Jaén Diario, There are no record of ill -treatment No records in the Viogén system (integral monitoring system in cases of gender violence).

Martos’s City Council has expressed “sadness, pain, anger and a lot of dismay” given this possible murder for sexist violence. In addition, he has transferred to the citizens, through a statement on Facebook, which from the Consistory are “waiting for security forces to offer all the data and Confirm the case officially “. “In the prelude to Women’s Day we shout again,” he said.

If this case is confirmed as a macho murder, It would be three women The fatal victims of gender violence so far this year, 1,297 since 2003.