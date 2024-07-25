Seven new cases of West Nile virus in one weekwhich brings the total to 13 this year, with the first death reported. This is what emerges from the latest bulletin from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Seven new human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) – the ISS reports – have been reported in the period 18-24 July 2024. Since the beginning of May 2024, 13 confirmed cases of infection in humans have been reported in Italy (there were 6 in the previous bulletin). Of these, 7 have manifested themselves in the neuroinvasive form (4 in Emilia Romagna, 1 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1 Puglia and 1 case imported from the United States), 4 are asymptomatic cases identified in blood donors (4 in Emilia Romagna) and 2 cases of fever, both imported (1 from Oman and 1 from Morocco). Among the confirmed cases, one death has been reported.

The The first autochthonous human case of WNV infection of the season was reported by Emilia Romagna on June 26 in the province of Modena. The number of provinces with demonstrated circulation of Wnv rises to 17, in 6 regions: Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Abruzzo and Puglia. In the same period, no cases of Usutu virus have been reported.