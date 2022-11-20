Bad Bunny never ceases to amaze. There is no doubt that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ has become the idol of many young women, who have not hesitated to do the impossible to get to know the singer up close. After his second concert that he offered in Medellín, Colombia, the reggaeton player left everyone speechless with the gesture he had with one of his fans.

In a video shared by the soccer player Yordy Reyna in his Instagram stories, a crowd of Puerto Rican fans appears surrounding his car, among them, a young woman climbed into a car, from where the interpreter of “Effect” was heading, without imagining the surprise she would receive: Bad Bunny kissed her on the mouth.