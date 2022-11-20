Chicory is no longer eaten by young people, writes the PZC. And neither do Brussels sprouts. And green beans. The chicory growers in Zeeland and West Brabant are worried. One says that they should not let the praise grow too far because that looks so ugly and then the praise tastes “extra bitter”.

If only it were true, this chicory eater sighs. Praise hardly tastes bitter anymore, it once did, but people have successfully cultivated the bitterness to get a ‘neutral’ taste.

What’s so great about neutral? If you shout the praise, it expressly expresses the opinion that a little bitter is nice.

The Zeeland growers believe that they influencers and need new cookbooks to popularize chicory, which is a bit surprising. You can’t open a vegetable cookbook without a praise salad, usually with orange.

Ottolenghi likes chicory, and also Brussels sprouts and green beans. He roasts and stews with it, he caramelizes and sprinkles with cheese or pomegranate seeds – it won’t be his fault.

Yet there is a difficulty for those so-called ‘young people’, and that is a more general, ageless difficulty: it has been analyzed that ‘consumers’ have a strong preference for ‘convenience vegetables’. That’s another word for pre-cut. ‘The consumer’ hates all that cutting and chopping that is associated with contemporary vegetable food, and I can somewhat follow the consumer in that, although I myself have no preference for all those plastic bags full of wisps that maintain a strict neutrality.

Praise cannot be made easier, because it turns brown if you leave it cut for a while. But it is precisely praise that does not present the young person or the consumer with an impossible cutting task. Must have the pumpkin! It is apparently very popular, at least you see it everywhere, but, it must be said, mainly in soup form or simplified.

Photo Carlo A



Praise is a lot more attractive than pumpkin. Whoever wants, can also make soup from praise and that soup will not become heavy and floury.

But of course it’s no use combing a fellow vegetable to heap the praises – I know pumpkin recipes that I love. If only you didn’t have to cleave and peel that whole soccer ball first. This strongly argues in favor of the bottle gourd with its much thinner skin, which yields to a peeler, the orange cinderellas do not give in so easily.

So with praise you can do all kinds of other delicious things besides bland salads that are still delicious (with blue cheese, with quince paste, with apple and lemon, with garlic and parsley), including very little labor intensive ones such as stewing praise with cream in the oven – if that isn’t a convenience vegetable I don’t know what is. Bake in butter, soft and long-lasting, in the oven or the pan, just like halved praise, possibly with a drop of lemon on it or a sprig of thyme and you’re done. And that good old praise with ham and cheese, or with just cheese, what can a consumer with a fear of cutting have against that?

Anyway, saying that it is all nonsense, does not win over praise avoiders.

We must have a campaign for young people’s praise, otherwise we elderly people will soon also be without it.