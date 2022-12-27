A whole lioness mom! The model Melissa Loza She became known for her sporadic appearances on television and her romance with soccer player Roberto Martínez, who for a time acted as a father to her daughter. Flavia Ramos Loza. For this reason, to this day he is highly regarded. Apparently, the affection persists even though the ex-soccer player is no longer his mother’s partner.

The young woman has inherited her mother’s beauty even though she does not appear on television at the moment. Melissa Loza only has words of love for her daughter. However, she avoids giving any more information about her first love. Next, we are going to tell you everything we know about Tepha Loza’s niece.

Who is Flavia Ramos Loza?

Flavia Ramos Loza She is known for being the daughter of Melissa Loza, who is an iconic participant in the reality show “This is war” and who was a key player in the last final. The lady was born on December 26, 1999 and just this Monday, December 26, she turns 21 years old. So far, the identity of her father is unknown, but what is known is that she highly esteems her mother’s ex-partner Roberto Martínez.

Currently, he is studying higher education and maintains a relationship with Juan Diego Landa, who plays for the ranks of the Cienciano del Cusco club. It should be noted that the model is 1.83 meters tall.

Flavia Ramos dedicates a tender message to Roberto Martínez

The relationship between the university Flavia Ramos Loza and the athlete Roberto Martínez is so spontaneous despite the years that they are no longer physically together. Apparently, the daughter of Melissa Loza considers a lot who she was the partner of her mother at that time.

Melissa Loza’s daughter, Flavia Ramos shared tender photos where she shines with Roberto Martinez. Photo: Capture / Instagram.

In the first days of December 2021, the former Universitario player had his birthday and the firstborn of the reality girl did not hesitate to send a message. For this reason, she shared two images with the following message: “ happy birthday dad ”.

What does Flavia Ramos Loza do?

Miss Flavia Ramos LozaAccording to the information given by his mother, he is studying Architecture at a private university. Also, she is a good student because she has excellent grades. This was confirmed by her mother: “ He’s burning some tabs, he’s on his way. She entered the upper third, keeping it is difficult, but here we go, she is on the right track, she is a wonderful lady ”.

A year ago she also worked as a model for the new youth clothing collection launched by the businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria, since she has all the qualities to follow in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Loza. In addition, she has participated in advertising campaigns for brands such as Savital shampoo.

The reality girl also revealed that she is very supportive of taking care of her youngest daughter Erika. What’s more, the popular “Goddess” assured for “You are in all” that finding out about the arrival of the baby was not easy at all: “ At first, it did shock him. She was a little bit jealous, but then my beautiful said: ‘No, mom, I’m going to be the best sister’ ”

Flavia Ramos Loza supports with the care of her youngest daughter Erika. Photo: Instagram | Flavia Ramos

In addition, Flavia Ramos Loza has managed to get a large number of followers, despite the fact that her account was private for many years. Currently she is followed by more than 84 thousand people.

Who is the boyfriend of Flavia Ramos?

Juan Diego Landa He is the boy who stole Flavia Ramos’s heart. The young man is 24 years old and is a graduate of the Sports Administration and Business career of the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences.

Juan Diego Landa is a soccer player for Club Cienciano de Cusco. Photo: Facebook / Juan Diego Landa

In addition, Juan Diego Landa is a soccer player for the Cienciano club in Cusco and on his social networks he shares some photos with the daughter of the ‘Goddess’. As expected, in his Instagram stories he published a photo of them together for Flavia Ramos Loza’s birthday.

Juan Diego Landa celebrated the 21 years of his girlfriend Flavia Ramos. Photo: Instagram | Juan Diego Landa

Flavia Ramos