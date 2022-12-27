the federal deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS), quoted to be Secretary of Communication, said this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022) that insecurity in Brasília is caused by the impunity of perpetrators of violent acts.

“The environment of insecurity is caused by a feeling of impunity. What happened here on the 12th, to this day no one has been arrested, no one has been held accountable.”, said Pimenta at the Meliá hotel in Brasilia. On the occasion cited by the deputy, radical Bolsonarists had tried to invade the PF (Federal Police) building and vandalized cars and buses.

Pimenta also spoke about the explosive device collected near Brasília Airport on December 24. According to the deputy, the suspect of implanting the bomb was in the camp in front of the barracks. “We know that the citizen who tried to carry out the attack at the airport left the camp at the HQ”he stated.

In addition, the deputy also asked that Armed Forces authorities carry out inspections and sweeps in the camps in front of the Army HQ, in Brasília.

“Is it reasonable that the Army and the Armed Forces have not yet determined a search operation regarding everything that may be hidden or that is inside the HQ?”said.

“The authorities allow the feeling of impunity to create this insecurity that society is experiencing”finished.