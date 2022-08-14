Jainer Pinedo, or simply the ‘dancing engineer‘, rose to fame for dancing with the Explosión de Iquitos group and knowing by heart the choreography of the song “I don’t know”, which went viral on social networks and many celebrity figures joined the trend fever. In addition, the young man began to appear on different television and radio shows to teach his dance steps.

The forestry engineer by profession went from offering training to his co-workers to starring in sketches on the program “JB en ATV”, and being interviewed by Magaly Medina to being part of “El reventonazo de la Chola”. However, his passing was so short-lived that, little by little, he ended up moving away from the small screen. We tell you what he does today.

How did the ‘Dancing Engineer’ achieve fame?

In the age of technology, in which everything that happens is uploaded to social networks, Jainer Pinedo’s dance was no exception. In the video that went viral, you can see the young man wearing his engineer uniform, who, accompanied by other colleagues in an establishment, encourage him to dance next to the singer of Explosión de Iquitos, since he was in full presentation of his theme “I don’t know”.

In the first seconds of the recording, a shy engineer is seen, but when he reaches the chorus of the song, he ends up demonstrating his best dance moves that were related to the group’s choreography. He did not stop until the singer finished her interpretation and was then applauded by the diners of the place.

What is the profession of the ‘Dancing Engineer’?

In a report for the Magaly Medina program, Jainer Pinedo pointed out that he never imagined having such popularity, both on social networks and on television. In addition, she clarified that dancing is a way to distract herself and that she has been practicing it since she was a teenager.

“I am a forestry engineer by profession, specialized in the area of ​​health, safety and environment . For many years, we have implemented dynamics, techniques, motivations with the staff, through exercises”, he specified. “Me I’m just an amateur, I’m not a professional dancer” he added.

The ‘Dancing Engineer’ participated in the comedy sketch of “Jb en ATV”. Photo: YouTube capture/Magaly ATV

What does the ‘Dancing Engineer’ do after his time on TV?

After appearing in the entertainment programs of Latina, ATV, América TV and Panamericana; She, in addition to starring in some confrontations with the influencer Vania Bludau, whom she accused of discrimination during one of her exhibitions in the disappeared space “Women in command”; He went through the show “El reventonazo de la Chola”, in which, apparently, he breached some clauses of the contract and was banned from the Pachacámac channel.

The ‘Dancing Engineer’ made the decision to return to his native Loreto to train his work colleagues. Also, his activities are usually published on his official Instagram account.