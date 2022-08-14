Three people walking through the center of Murcia in the middle of a heat wave, in a file image. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

EP Sunday, 14 August 2022, 17:38



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated for this coming Monday, August 15, the yellow level warning due to high temperatures in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón and Vega del Segura.

Thus, between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. the thermometers may touch the maximum 38 degrees in the municipalities of Vega del Segura, and 36 in Cartagena and Mazarrón.

For the rest of the Region of Murcia there are no forecasts for high temperatures, which in the case of the interior will experience a slight decrease.