These areas will touch 40 degrees while inside the temperatures will experience a slight drop
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated for this coming Monday, August 15, the yellow level warning due to high temperatures in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón and Vega del Segura.
Thus, between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. the thermometers may touch the maximum 38 degrees in the municipalities of Vega del Segura, and 36 in Cartagena and Mazarrón.
For the rest of the Region of Murcia there are no forecasts for high temperatures, which in the case of the interior will experience a slight decrease.
