the parliament of Singapore on Tuesday repealed the law that criminalizes homosexual sex -called section 377A, inherited from the British colonial period-, although in parallel it approved a constitutional amendment to shield marriage as an exclusively heterosexual union.

(Also: The harsh story of the Colombian who slept for a week in an airport in Spain)

The Chamber approved the revocation of 377A and the constitutional amendment in separate votes after two days of parliamentary debate, fulfilling what the prime minister had anticipated in August, Lee Hsien Longwho stated that it was “opportune” to decriminalize the law.

(You may be interested in: Video: the largest active volcano in the world erupted)

In force since 1938, the law contemplated penalties of up to two years in prison for men who “commit acts of gross indecency” with another man, and, although it has not been applied for years, its repeal is considered the End the criminalization of homosexuality in Singapore an effective form.

The repeal of section 377A in Singapore comes after India took a similar step in 2018, although it still remains in place in other former British colonies, such as neighboring Malaysia and Burma (Myanmar).

The vote for the repeal of the norm had the support of 93 deputies and three against, while the constitutional amendment received 85 votes in favor.

During the two days of debate, nearly 40 deputies of the unicameral parliament expressed their views, with several expressing concern about how to preserve the definition of the traditional family and the social policies that it entails on the conservative and semi-autocratic island.

Singapore financial district.

Currently, these policies favor marriages and families access to houses subsidized by the Government, where around 80 percent of the population lives, while single people can only request them from the age of 35.

The use of assisted reproductive techniques and adoption are also allowed only for married couples in Singapore. It is a setback for the LGTBI community designed to appease the island’s influential conservative and religious community, with a population of 33 percent Buddhist, about 20 percent Christian and 14 percent Muslim, in addition to other minority faiths.

“Just as we have been very clear about repealing 377A, we are equally adamant in protecting heterosexual marriage as a key institution in our society,” Singaporean Justice Minister K.Shanmugan said today.

EFE

In other news