Alessia Rovegno He returned to be the protagonist of the main portals of the national show business after a controversy that also involved Miss Bolivia. It turns out that Fernanda Pavisic published a video on her social networks in which she allegedly mocks the appearance of other Miss Universe competitors, for which hundreds of users criticized her harshly.

According to these comments, the beauty queen had also directed her ridicule towards the daughter of Bárbara Cayo and even called her “transsexual”. At the moment, the Peruvian representative has not commented on the fact, but her boyfriend, Hugo García, did, and the organizer of this type of event in our country, Jessica Newton, joined.

Jessica Newton pronounces on the case of alleged expressions of Miss Bolivia

Through her Instagram account, Cassandra Sánchez’s mother assured that Fernanda Pavisic’s alleged insults against Miss Peru 2022 were not true, since she is never mentioned in the video. Likewise, she regretted that this type of news is disseminated without confirmation in order to generate controversy.

“Good morning, in relation to what I have just posted, yes, by generating false news… I want to tell you that Miss Bolivia never made a comment about Alessia Rovegno. I have seen in various news, in various newspapers, on television, as if Miss Bolivia had made a comment about Alessia, ”she began.

“This girl (Miss Bolivia) was part of an unfortunate video, yes, but at no time in that video – I have seen it in its entirety – is Alessia Rovegno mentioned. Someone who wanted to hurt Alessia used Miss Bolivia and put words in her mouth that she never, ever mentioned, so let’s be responsible for not posting false things on the networks, because salt and sugar look very similar and are totally different,” he added.

What did Hugo García say about the criticism of Alessia Rovegno?

The reality boy was consulted about these comments and pointed out that Alessia Rovegno is totally focused on Miss Universe and that she does not take these types of facts into account.

Hugo García advised Alessia Rovegno’s competition for Miss Universe. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“I have nothing to say. Alessia is focused on her, she is preparing well (…). Rather, that she prepare because she will put up a good fight, nothing more, ”she expressed for América TV.