Mexico City.- The nationalized Argentine and Mexican singer Diego Verdaguer died this Thursday night at the age of 70 due to complications from the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, according to published information. by his record label Diam Music.

“With absolute sadness I regret to inform all his public and friends that dad left his beautiful body today to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life… my mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times,” said his daughter, Ana Victoria, through a press release.

According to the statement, it was at the end of December 2021 when The singer was detected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19For this, he was hospitalized.

After almost a month of fighting the respiratory virus, the singer died in the city of Los Angeles, California, where he will be cremated, according to information released by his family.

“Due to the deep pain caused by his departure, his family has decided to say goodbye in private and spend this difficult moment in peace and recollection. Later they will organize a public event,” the statement added.

Born in the city of Buenos Aires on April 26, 1951, under the name of Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández, he began his musical career at the age of 17 under the stage name of Diego Verdaguer.

The singer managed to remain in the public’s taste for more than 50 years by obtaining great successes with songs such as “Chiquilla”, “Pájaro que ate y voló”, “Ladrona”, “Pasadisco”, “Voy a conquistarte”, among others.

Read more: Ana Victoria and Amanda Miguel mourn the death of Diego Verdaguer

In addition to having a successful career, Diego promoted that of his wife Amanda Miguel, with whom he shared his artistic career by co-writing great songs such as “He lied to me.”