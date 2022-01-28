There Tesla low cost is not among the models that will expand the range of the Palo Alto brand in the short term. In truth, the range of the American car manufacturer will not be expanded at all in the course of 2022, with Elon Musk confirming that the brand’s offer will not include new models during the year. In fact, the company has decided to focus on the current range and on the development of cars already announced. Among these, however, there is not the phantom compact with a price of 25 thousand dollars that Tesla had announced during the Battery Day 2020. The Tesla that was supposed to democratize electric mobility by making it more accessible through an entry level car is not currently in the phase of development.

Confirmed was Elon Musk who spoke on the future plans of the brand during the annual conference with analysts to present the financial results for 2021: “We are not currently working on developing the $ 25,000 compact model – explained the South African billionaire – At some point we will start, but now we are not doing it. It’s a complex speech. ” The future baby Tesla will aim to guarantee a higher autonomy than the main competitors thanks to the use of the new 4680 batteries (technology that has priority by freezing the arrival of new models) and at a lower price than rivals that could be Nissan. Leaf and Volkswagen ID.3.

Tesla will instead focus on the arrival of other models on the road, starting with Cybertruck which looked set to launch this year but was further delayed: “This year there will be no new models, it would not make any sense. We will invest in the development of the Semi, Roadster and Cybertruck with the aim of getting them into production next year. If we introduced new models our output would decrease because we should focus on those. ” Among Tesla’s priorities there will also be Optimus, the humanoid robot that the American brand has recently unveiled. The Palo Alto house will first use it within its factories to fully understand its potential. Finally, by 2022, the brand led by Elon Musk is preparing to reach Full self-driving aiming to make it the main source of income for the company.