The best player of the year said in a post on his official Facebook account: “I have never given up in my life, but I have to think about the team as I always do.”

Benzema added, “It is more appropriate to leave my place to someone who can help our team achieve a good World Cup.”

He concluded by saying, “Thank you for all the messages of support I have received.”

A statement from the French Football Federation announced, on Saturday night, that Benzema had been excluded from the squad for the “roosters” participating in the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, due to injury.

“I am very sad for Karim, who made the World Cup a big goal for him,” said coach Didier Deschamps, adding: “Despite this new blow to the French national team, I have full confidence in the group of players. We will do our best to meet the huge challenge that lies ahead.” .

And the French newspaper “L’Equipe” reported that the Spanish Real Madrid striker was forced to leave France early due to injury, on Saturday, in a heavy blow to the defending champion 3 days before his first match in the World Cup.