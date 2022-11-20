Spain.- Video that they shared via TikTok went viral after a shocking reaction from the inhabitants of Spain, Marcia, after seeing a young man from Ecuador clean the streets, as Internet users did not hesitate to raise their voices in the face of disrespect.

The viral video was shared by the user @ chica1991ecuatoriana on her TikTok account where she mentions that “Cleaning the streets is a decent job”.

He showed the clip with the purpose of serving support, since it can be seen how the man from Ecuador was only doing the work of cleaning the streets, in an honest way without disrespecting anyone.

During the recording, the content creator placed the text, “Today in Murcia, this Ecuadorian man was mocked by two young men, just because he was cleaning the streets“.

While in the background the audio of a person was heard pointing out, “It is that for you an Ecuadorian worker who has been working here for many years, creating, generating wealth, building this country with us… They do not treat you as a citizen of law”.

Since it is important to point out that people who work on the street should not be discriminated against, since they also have the right to access a healthy environment, justice, freedom of expression and safety.

After that, netizens upset at seeing the contempt they show migrants, pointed out, “racism has to end, we are all equal children of God”, “Up Latin Americans”.