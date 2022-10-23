This July 25 lands the Youth Cultural Bonus that Pedro Sánchez announced in October last year. This initiative is a direct aid of 400 euros for all young people who turn 18 throughout 2022. Approximately 500,000 people will be able to benefit from this check to spend on cultural products and activities.

What do you need to apply for the cultural bonus



Only young people born in 2004 will be able to request the Youth Cultural Bonus from July 25 to October 15, the last day of the period to request the aid. The procedure to obtain the Cultural Voucher can only be done online. Identification will be necessary through the Digital Certificate, a route that can only be used by those who have already reached the age of 18, and through the [email protected] system, enabled for those who are 17 years old. After the request, a virtual prepaid card will be delivered for use through the mobile phone. They will also be available in physical format for those who require it. The card will be identified with a number and the identity of the beneficiary. The 400 euros can be used during the 12 months following its granting.

So you can spend the Cultural Bonus



The Youth Cultural Bonus is divided into three sections. These are the activities and products where you can invest the 400 euros:

– 200 euros are directed to live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts. For example: tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals.

– 100 euros for cultural products on physical support. For example: books, magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, sheet music, records, CD, DVD or Blu-ray.

– 100 euros for digital or online consumption. For example: subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books (e-books), subscription to download multimedia files (podcasts), subscriptions to online video games, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals.