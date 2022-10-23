Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the new title in the works by Ninja Theory. The developers have explained, through a short video, that they have worked hard to build a high-level graphics processing for the title. While not showing new gameplay parts, the trailer proves interesting as it explains a peer-to-peer imported cinematic technique in the game.

The method used is quite intricate and difficult to be compressed into a minute of video. In practice, the anamorphic effect is obtained through special lenses and objectives, while in the game it is applied through a digital reworking of the image.

Anamorphic cinema lenses give films a painterly, dreamlike look. So how can we recreate the same look in a Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II? pic.twitter.com/6HdF6tReyK – Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) October 21, 2022



In the cinemascope this element is fundamental, in fact it allows to vary the size of the framed portion as the focal distance varies. To achieve this, the development team has combined bokeh effect, image distortion and chromatic aberration together, thus managing to obtain a system that allows a focal distance variation effect.

The effect is highly rendered, and was already visible in the gameplay of the first trailer. This once again demonstrates the attention to detail that Ninja Theory is applying to the graphics of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and justifies the time taken in the development of the title.

It is currently not known when the game will be released, stay tuned to our site for new information.

