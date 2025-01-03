He brain is the most important organ in our bodyand science has long been investigating how to prevent cognitive decline and slow its aging. In his search for solutions, the neurologist Brandon Crawford He concluded that one of the keys could be to incorporate spices into coffee.

Add these condiments to your breakfast drink could stimulate the brain and contribute to your long-term health. Among the options suggested by the neurologist are cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, nutmeg and black pepper.

Cinnamon

It is one of the most common spices to sweeten coffeebut its usefulness goes beyond flavor. This spice is rich in essential antioxidants that protect brain cells from oxidative stress, which accelerates brain aging. In addition, it helps regulate blood sugar and promotes weight loss.

Turmeric

The turmeric It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help reduce inflammation and cellular damage in the brain. It stimulates the formation of new neurons and combats various degenerative processes. When added to coffee, It also helps reduce sugar and cholesterol levels. in the blood and improves digestion.

Ginger

He is known for his antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial propertiess. It improves brain function by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, as well as balancing neurotransmitters, which is key for concentration and mental agility.

Nutmeg

In addition to its intense flavor, nutmeg has neuroprotective qualities that promote memory and prevent the deterioration of neuronal connections.

Black pepper

The main active component of black pepper is piperine, which helps improve the absorption of turmeric, thus enhancing its benefits. Besides, Black pepper offers several benefits for brain health.