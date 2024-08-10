Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 10 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 10th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, right now you have the Moon in opposition which will bring some small contrasts in love. Couples who have just started living together will be full of ideas. Good opportunities and new encounters favored during the day. It is not the case to let anything slip at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 10, 2024), during the next few hours of this month of August you will be called to face changes with courage. This will be the right time to plan something with your partner. Problems from an economic point of view, but nothing dramatic. Calm down. Moon in opposition tomorrow. Differences to be healed.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Venus does not have the power to throw love away. So calm down and keep a cool head. You must not postpone an important decision at work. There are important commitments in sight. Today – Saturday, August 10 – will be a day that must be lived with tranquility.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are experiencing perplexities in love. More or less relevant depending on the individual cases. Vitality decreasing over the next few hours. Astrological situation promising. With this sky it is better to be cautious.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 10, 2024), it’s the right time to try it with someone. As for work, it’s better to always maintain good relationships with everyone. Moon in opposition soon… You don’t have to get angry if something doesn’t go right on the work front.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you have good sentimental foundations in this period. Problems with some friends can be solved. Energy at work where you will have to solve some small problems. Nothing serious. Relax.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is Leo: the right opportunity to try it with someone.

