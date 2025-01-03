The total number of fatalities due to the damage and floods that affected the province of Valencia on October 29, has increased to 224after the death of a women 79-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital.

This is reflected in the balance sheet with the accumulated history since the beginning of this episode prepared by the Data Integration Center (CID) and which has been updated at 8 p.m. this Friday, January 3, 2025. The number of files by disappearance that are still active remains three.

The 224 fatalities recorded as of this Friday have already had autopsies performed and are fully identified. Of the total, 171 have been achieved through fingerprint analysis, 48 ​​through DNA and 5 correspond to identifications while alive in hospital centers.

The relatives of 223 of the 224 deceased have already taken charge of the mortal remains, after the issuance of the judicial documentation necessary to celebrate the corresponding funerals.









The CID is a technical body that is made up of a Forensic Office and an Office of the State Security Forces and Corps, with specialized agents from the Civil Guard and the National Police, and its main function is to gather and supervise the different crime reports. identification carried out by the different institutions of people who died in events with multiple victims, by virtue of RD 32/2009.

This center is the only one authorized by this Royal Decree to publicly provide official figures to the media, through the Communication Office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, relating to forensic medical treatment and scientific police of the event