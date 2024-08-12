THE’Europe has entered the height of the West Nile virus season (WNV). This is highlighted by the ECDC, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which takes stock of the trend of cases and reports that starting from July “the expected increase in locally acquired WNV infections in Europe” has been observed. And, warns the Stockholm-based agency, “given the weather conditions favourable to the transmission of the virus in Europe, further human cases are expected in the coming weeks and months“.

West Nile Virus in Europe and Italy, the latest data

Up to the end of last month (data as of July 31), the ECDC reports in a note, there were 69 human cases in 2024 – but the figure has already increased in this first half of August – and there were 8 countries in the area that had reported infections, including Italy which is second in number of cases after Greece, always based on a balance as of July 31, when the patients recorded were 31 in Greece and 25 in our country. In the first 7 months of 2024, there were 8 deaths from West Nile, reported by Greece, Italy and Spain, the ECDC continues.

In Italy Both the count of infections and the count of victims have further updated and according to the latest bulletin released at national level in the first week of August several new cases have been added, bringing the total to 52 since the beginning of May 2024. While the deaths have risen to 3. At European level, the ECDC highlights, “the total number of cases reported so far this year is within the expected range, although the numbers in Greece and Spain are higher than in previous years. The clinical and severity indicators are also similar to previous years. All regions affected this year had previously been affected or had neighbouring regions that had reported cases”.

Symptoms, transmission, spread, protection

About 20% of WNV infections in humans can cause West Nile fever, characterized by symptoms such as headache, malaise, fever, vomiting and fatigue. Less than 1% develop a severe disease that affects the nervous system, explains the ECDC, which also recalls the mode of transmission of the virus, through the bite of an infected mosquito. About 80% of human infections do not present symptoms. Most cases occur between July and September, when mosquitoes are active. “WNV has a wide geographical circulation in Europe due to the abundance of Culex pipiens mosquitoes, which are responsible for spreading the virus. This mosquito species is native to Europe and present throughout Europe”.

Personal protective measures to prevent infection include the recommendation to sleep in rooms with mosquito nets or air conditioning, and the use of mosquito repellents and clothing that covers most of the body. The ECDC provides weekly epidemiological updates with information on infection locations, and more detailed monthly reports that also provide the numbers of reported human and animal cases.