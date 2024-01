Gemova – First incoming market movement for Sampdoria. Sporting director Andrea Mancini has closed with Sassuolo for the loan of Uruguayan striker Agustín Álvarez Martínez, 22 years old. The formula is that of the dry loan until June. Alvarez has never played this season, having just suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that occurred in training on May 19th.