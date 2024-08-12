The wedding of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello, one of the most admired and envied couples in the VIP panorama, seems to have reached the end of the line. A love that seemed invincible, with a history studded with personal and professional successes, four beautiful children and a complicity that has lasted for 8 years. But sometimes, even the most beautiful fairy tales hide cracks invisible to the public eye.

Alice Campello’s affectionate and respectful words to defend Alvaro Morata

Until a few days ago, the two were on vacation with equally famous friends, Mariano Di Vaio and his wife Eleonora, along with their children. It seemed like a perfect picture, yet another demonstration of a solid union. And yet, unexpectedly, the news of the separationleaving everyone shocked.

The rumors about their break spread rapidly. Alvaro and Alice firmly denied the presence of a third party or betrayal as the cause of their crisis, speaking instead of growing misunderstandings. However, as often happens in the world of celebrities, the rumors were relentless.

Second Alexander Rosicaa well-known gossip expert, the reality would be different. Rosica stated that Morata has had another woman for some time:

“He has had another woman for a few years. Denying the crisis was useless, they are a couple I have always loved. He has been engaged for some time. Alice has never discovered anything because he is very protected in Spain, not a single thing has ever come out.”

The discovery of the truth, according to Rosica, would have occurred only after the player’s transfer to Milan. Despite the continuous denials, the possibility of an extramarital affair does not seem to be completely unfounded. The rumours speak of a new girlfriend for Morata, not famous, with whom the footballer could come out into the open by the end of the year.

But Alice’s official version is different. The entrepreneur, founder of the brand Masqmaichose to open up to her followers, rejecting the accusations of betrayal and emphasizing that their separation was a decision made with suffering, but without any culprits. Alice wanted to reiterate that Alvaro remains for her “the most incredible person” she has ever met, adding that there has never been a lack of respect from either of them.

If the voices of betrayal were true, it would certainly change the perception of this story. But until there is concrete evidence, it remains only the story of two people who, despite everything, continue to respect and love each other as a family, even if their marriage seems to have come to an end.

