We’re dead is the new successful Netflix series, thanks to the intense drama in which its protagonists are involved after a zombie invasion. During its 12 episodes, the Korean production showed us how young students faced these fearsome creatures and were pushed to their limits with all kinds of events.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Bale as American Psychopath: the darkest transformation of his career

One of the most tragic moments was the death of Gyeong-san, one of the most beloved characters in fiction. As we saw, he was always treated with contempt by Na Yeonwho accuses him of having been infected by a scratch on his hand, which makes all his companions doubt.

In a tense argument between the two, she insults her partner because he has everyone on his side and because his family lives on welfare. Her hatred is so much that she was able to turn him into a zombie with an infected handkerchief when she cleaned her wound earlier.

In this way, Na-yeon killed her own classmate and became one of the most hated personalities on the show, even above the terrible monsters. To the surprise of fans, the character is played by Lee Yoo-mialso known by the squid game.

YOU CAN SEE: Ice Age says goodbye to Scrat: Disney loses lawsuit against Ivy ‘Supersonic’

In social networks, the followers of We are dead expressed their amazement at the versatility of the Korean actress. Contrary to her role as Ji-yeong, which made fans cry because of her sacrifice, she earned everyone’s hatred with her role as Na-yeon. To the joy of several of her, she died infected and there is no chance of seeing her again in a possible second season.