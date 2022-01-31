Home page world

From: Kai Hartwig

Professor Christian Karagiannidis sits next to Wieler and Lauterbach at the federal press conference (January 28, 2022). © CHRISTIAN MANG

Due to the omicron wave, the number of corona cases in Germany is reaching record highs. But one expert fears things could get worse in the near future.

Berlin – The omicron wave is currently causing the corona numbers to skyrocket. And fast. Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), announced on Friday (January 28) that 890,000 people had been infected with the corona virus within the past seven days. In other words: the equivalent of one percent of all citizens in Germany are among the newly infected.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach currently sees the situation under control. He also appealed to the population to take advantage of the booster vaccination as soon as possible. Intensive care physician Christian Karagiannidis meanwhile noticed a clearly recognizable “omicron effect” in the intensive care units nationwide. Even if he described the hospitalization rate as “acceptable” at the federal press conference – the extremely high incidences are now also noticeable in the hospitals.

Corona in intensive care units: DIVI expert worried – trend is “slightly up again”

The scientific head of the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) warned. For about seven to ten days, Karagiannidis and his colleagues have noticed a “sideways movement in new admissions, towards a trend that is now slightly up again”.

Like RKI boss Wieler, Karagiannidis is focusing the pandemic on the burden of disease with the omicron variant. It is of great importance which main diagnosis leads the individual patient to the hospital. “How many of them really have a respiratory problem, i.e. pneumonia (Pneumonia; editor’s note)‘ Karagiannidis pointed out.

Corona: Patients without artificial ventilation are also at risk – “Fear of the coming winter”

Through the so-called syndromic monitoring of the RKI, one knows how many of the patients have respiratory diseases. Currently (as of January 28th) the proportion of people being ventilated is extremely high. Only 20 percent of Covid sufferers do not need to be ventilated, Karagiannidis explained. But the intensive care doctor also does not want to lose sight of the group of patients who survive their corona disease without a ventilator.

“We shouldn’t forget that Covid is not just a lung disease, but a systemic disease that also affects the vessels in particular,” Karagiannidis worried. Therefore, one must be vigilant in the coming months. This is one of the reasons why Germany’s clinics should prepare well for the end of 2022. “I’m more afraid of the coming winter than this one,” the expert gave a gloomy outlook. (kh)