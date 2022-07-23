If you want to find out about everything that is going on before anyone else, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Almost without realizing it, warned by the usual heat waves, we have planted ourselves in the last week of July, already very close to the month most anticipated by almost everyone (except for those who do not take vacations in August). To say goodbye to the seventh month of the year, in El Comidista we have included a lot of fresh recipes with seasonal products, so appetizing that not even lack of hunger – a consequence of the summer heat – will stop you from wanting to cook and eat. Many salads, some cold soups and, in short, dishes without much complication, but that show you that it is possible to eat in summer without using the two usual recipes.

Monday July 18

TOMATO AND MANGO SALAD WITH ONION SPROUTS Summer is the time for salads -because you don’t like much more- and you no longer know what to prepare them with: try putting mango in the classic tomato salad and finish it off with some sprouts and the crunchy touch of radish. PEACHES IN WINE The preparation of this dessert is very similar to the classic and old pears in wine. Advice to make it at home: use a fruity white that you would drink, because its aromas will permeate the peach.

Tuesday, July 19

PICKLED EGGPLANTS The aubergine is a good friend of the marinade: with this technique you can incorporate flavors with the help of spices, other vegetables and oil. The key to making it look good? Patience. SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON It should have a yellowish stain where it has been in contact with the soil, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Wednesday, July 20

TWO TOMATO SOUP In this soup, inspired by a dish from the Enigma restaurant, we combine the sweetness of ripe red tomato with the acid touch of green. Plus some toppings to make it all rise. APRICOT AND KEFIR CREPES Crepes do not have to be a tribute to gochismo: you can also use fruit for the filling. Here we combine the taste of homemade apricot jam with the acidity of kefir.

Thursday July 21

PEPPERS STUFFED WITH HAKE AND PRAWNS They say that in the seventies the chef Ramón Roteta was the first to stuff piquillo peppers, that tasty Navarran variety. We have made a less stately version than yours with prawns and hake.

Friday July 22

POTATO AND CUCUMBER SUMMER SALAD Summer tastes like potato salad, even Chanquete knows that. Today we propose a fresh version with cucumber, pickles and hard-boiled egg, with an extra trick to get an onion that is easily digested. ‘CALABAGUETIS’ WITH CUTTLEFISH, GARLIC AND CHILLI A dish from the sea and the garden with all the flavor of cuttlefish and the classic Italian ‘aglio, olio e peperoncino’. And in a light and much cooler version, which allows you to enjoy them without needing a nap afterwards.

Saturday July 23

SEASONAL FRUIT: MELON The melon is your friend during the summer and it is supposed that, if it smells, it is heavy and the base gives a little when you squeeze it, it will be good. But it is not an exact science.

Sunday July 24

SPICED RICE WITH AUBERGINES AND YOGURT The creamy and sweet and sour aubergines cannot find a better partner than rice with cardamom and coriander seeds (I apologize to those who cannot find these ingredients, but the recipe deserves them). PAVLOVA CAKE WITH RED FRUITS Legend has it that a pastry chef created this cake inspired by a Russian ballerina. Although it is not true, this dessert is very tasty and you can also accompany it with chocolate, lemon cream or dulce de leche.

the drink of the weekend

ICE CREAM COCKTAIL WITH NECTARINE AND TEQUILA It is citrusy, it is drunk cold and it makes you a little happy: the nectarine is one of the stars of summer, and in addition to eating it you can also drink it in tasty cocktails like the one we propose today.

