The monkeypox outbreak is now considered an “emergency of international concern”. © Cynthia S. Goldsmith/Russell Regner/CDC/AP/dpa

The WHO is concerned that monkeypox is suddenly spreading where it never occurred. Even if the disease is more difficult to spread than the corona virus, the WHO is activating the highest alert level.

Geneva – The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak an “emergency of international concern”. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the highest alert level that the organization can impose in the event of a health threat in Geneva on Saturday.

A committee of independent experts had previously been unable to agree on advice to the WHO on whether to declare an emergency. With a view to the more than 16,000 confirmed cases in 75 countries and territories with five deaths so far, Tedros nevertheless declared the alarm level. “This is a call for action,” WHO expert Mike Ryan said to governments.

The classification is intended to encourage the governments of member countries to take measures to contain the outbreak. They are intended to sensitize doctors and clinics, take protective measures in suspected cases and educate the population on how to protect themselves from infection.

High risk of infection in Europe

The international spread of the disease is extremely unusual. So far, it has essentially been limited to six African countries. In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute reported almost 2,300 cases on Friday. According to the WHO, Europe is the region of the world with a particularly high risk of infection. Even three months after the outbreak, 98 percent of those affected are men, according to WHO expert Rosamund Lewis. The outbreak is currently focused on men who have sex with men – especially if they have many partners. “It means this outbreak can be stopped – with the right strategies in the right group,” Tedros said. At the same time, the WHO warned against stigmatizing these groups.

With the spread of monkeypox, interest in vaccines is growing internationally. According to the WHO, at least three vaccines appear suitable for protective injection. Around half of the countries currently affected already have access to these substances. It said there were many millions of doses available. “We have the tools,” Tedros said. However, the extent of their effectiveness is not yet finally clear, it said.

Different measures than Corona

The WHO also declared the outbreak of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus as such an emergency on January 30, 2020. But that does not mean that people now have to prepare for the same measures for monkeypox as they did for the corona pandemic.

While the coronavirus spreads through aerosols containing viral particles that infected people expel when they breathe, speak or cough, monkeypox infections are usually transmitted through close physical contact, according to current knowledge.

Depending on the disease, the WHO sets up emergency committees, which are staffed with different experts. In addition to the international emergency due to Corona, there has also been an emergency due to polio outbreaks since 2020 (since 2014).

Completed emergencies included outbreaks of H1N1 swine flu (2010), Zika virus (2016), and Ebola (2014-2016 and 2019). At the time, the WHO also convened emergency committees for Mers-CoV (2013-2015) and yellow fever (2016). However, the experts consulted did not come to the conclusion that an emergency of international scope should be declared. dpa