The Iron Lynx has defined the crews with which it will be at the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2023 season.

After having already announced the entry to the LMGTE AM Class with two Porsches, the team managed by Andrea Piccini has also taken up the commitment of the European Le Mans Series with one car.

The team from Romagna is the reference point for Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the GT Sprint and Endurance championships, but since the Casa del Toro does not have a Huracan with GTE specifications to be at the start of the ACO World and European championships, it was decided to start a collaboration with Proton Competition.

Christian Ried’s German team had already supplied its Porsches to the Iron Lynx drivers for post-season testing at the end of 2022.

Iron Lynx-Iron Dames, Porsche 911 RSR-19 Photo by: Iron Lynx

In the WEC there were only three drivers of the 911 RSR-19 #60 to choose from and today we know that Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Alessio Picariello will be driving Weissach’s car.

The first two will have the task of driving the same car in ELMS, together with Matteo Cairoli. The other Porsche is that of the Iron Dames, Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting, who had been made official with the publication of the entry list for the World Championship.

“We are thrilled to be able to race in another championship in 2023 and to continue our adventure in ELMS for another year,” commented Team Principal, Andrea Piccini.

“It’s great to see new faces among us, especially for car #60. I want to warmly welcome Matteo Cairoli and Alessio Picariello to the team and I can’t wait to start working together.”