We could not say that half of Japan, but a good number of Japanese have already seen the special / movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Heading to the Swordsmiths’ Village which technically becomes the third season of this anime based on the original work of Koyoharu Gotoge.

The point is, with so many people going to theaters and cell phones with them, it’s very easy for scenes to leak onto the Internet. Yes, this can ruin many things for the fans, but in other ways it also provides a certain degree of security about the quality of the product that awaits us with this movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Before continuing, we warn you that a spoiler is coming, which is very small, but it takes away a certain surprise that you could well wait to appreciate in the cinema instead of seeing it here. If you’re like the cat that died of curiosity, then go ahead and keep reading. If not, we invite you to read other content we have for you.

Censorship chan did not attack Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Journey to the Swordsmiths’ Village

The first part of the new film by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will tell us in movie-quality animation the last part of the Entertainment District Arc where the demon hunters finally manage to defeat their first high-rank Luna. The bad thing is that they take an arm of tengen uzui and that makes him retire as a pillar.

Likewise, the story continues with what is the prelude to the third season and that means that we will already be able to see a little more than two pillars that still do not have much action on the screen: Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito.

In the manga there is a scene where Mitsuri Kanroji appears bathing in what seems to be hot springs and well, it is normal to think that these moments come out full of mist.

At least in Japanese theaters this does not happen and we cannot rule out that some kind of censorship may happen when this film arrives in our region in March.

what do you think about this news?