Alex Lynn returns to racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with United Autosports, which has signed him for the 2022 season.

In addition to the IMSA program with Chip Ganassi Racing, the 28-year-old Englishman will be busy with the Oreca 07-Gibson # 23 sharing the wheel with Oliver Jarvis – announced a couple of days ago – and the very young Josh Pierson.

The latter will therefore be able to grow very well in his first adventure in the LMP2 Class, where Lynn recently competed with the crewed team with Paul Di Resta and Wayne Boyd at Le Mans.

“It is fantastic to be back full time in the FIA ​​WEC and especially with United Autosports. They are a true world class team in every sector, having achieved phenomenal results on the track; their experience, professionalism and motivation gives us drivers the best possible position for compete successfully in the WEC, ”Lynn said.

“I really enjoyed racing with the team at Le Mans this year and it will be exciting to be part of the world championship again in the LMP2 category, which is incredibly competitive. I’m looking forward to starting working with Olly, who has a huge experience, and Josh, a young man with great enthusiasm. We want to aim for the title, my 2022 will be very challenging, but I’m ready “.

Owner Zak Brown added: “I am thrilled to welcome Alex to the team for the 2022 season. Alex, along with Oliver and Josh, gives us a good driver lineup and I can’t wait for them to be on track.”

Commentary reserved for team principal, Richard Dean: “Even though we already knew his caliber, Alex really amazed us at Le Mans, so we were eager to get him for 2022. Both Alex and Olly will be the perfect teammates for Josh to help him. during his first season in the WEC “.